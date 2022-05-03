Popular video blogger, former Mississippi radio host identified as murder suspect

A popular video blogger and former radio talk show host has been identified as a suspect in the death of a Mississippi man who was shot seven to ten times.

Clinton Police say that they are searching for William Ervin Edwards, 55. Edwards also goes by the names “Polo” and “Napolean.”

Edwards, who posts daily live videos on Facebook, is wanted in the death of Robert “Bobby” Davis, 45, who was found dead in a Hannah Drive house Sunday evening at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Police said the shooting took place close to the house’s driveway. Davis, who is the leader of an organization that works to steer your away from crime, was reportedly visiting the house when he was shot.

Police say they have not identified a motive in the case, but that the motive was likely domestic-related and not random.

The killing is the city’s first homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information about Edwards’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.