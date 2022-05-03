DA: Juvenile charged in wreck that killed Mississippi high school sophomore, injured at least one other passenger

District Attorney Brad Burget has confirmed that someone has been charged in a fatal wreck that killed a 15-year-old near Lake St. John in Ferriday, Louisiana in January.

However, he would release no other information about the case because those involved were all juveniles.

“The case is progressing. Someone has been charged with an offense as a juvenile,” Burget said Monday.

Jordan Herrington, 15, who was a sophomore and member of the Cathedral High School football team, died from injuries he received in a single-vehicle accident that occurred overnight Friday, Jan. 14, near Lake St. John.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Jordan Herrington,” said Jessica Carter, administrator at Cathedral School after Herrington died. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, family and friends as they grieve his loss.

“Jordan was a sweet kid and an exemplary student who was loved by so many at our school. He will be greatly missed by his Cathedral family.”

Herrington was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the wreck. According to information from the Louisiana State Police, the vehicle was traveling north on Louisiana 569 near mile marker 9.8 when it entered a left-bearing curve and traveled off the roadway to the right. In an overcorrection, the vehicle traveled back onto the highway, where it spun counterclockwise and exited the roadway to the left while broadside. The vehicle then continued into the southbound shoulder before overturning and spinning counterclockwise again, coming to a stop upright in the southbound ditch facing south.

At least one other passenger was injured. No other details about the number of passengers, the driver and injuries were available.