Police: Man killed, shot multiple times inside Mississippi house with children nearby

Police are investigating after a man was shot seven to ten times inside a Mississippi residence with children nearby.

Clinton police say the deadly shooting occurred on Hannah Drive at 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say that a witness was present when the man was shot multiple times, and that the children present were in a separate part of the house and were unharmed in the incident.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting and haven’t identified the victim or any suspects.

If you have any information, contact CPD at (601) 924-5252 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.