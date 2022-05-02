Police looking for suspect on motorcyle — possibly with assault rifle — after 6-year-old girl shot inside her Mississippi house

Police are asking for help in locating one or more suspects after a child was shot Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., someone fired shots — possibly from an assault-type rifle — into a residence at 1108 Old Brook Road, according to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins.

A 6-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to her lower leg and was transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect or suspects are believed to have been on a blue motorcycle.

“We are asking the public for any help they can give, for anyone to help us bring these cowards to justice,” Collins said. “It makes no sense; it’s just senseless.”

The chief said he was calling on all of Brookhaven for assistance in locating the perpetrators.

“Our city needs to be aware this is happening all over and we need to help each other,” he said.