Hunters find bits of meteorite that caused fireball across Mississippi sky

Published 5:33 pm Sunday, May 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Bits of the meteorite that left a flaming streak across the southwest corner of Mississippi were found Sunday, a group of meteorite hunters announced on social media.

The meteorite shocked many as it screamed into the atmosphere early on the morning of April 27. Dozens of people spotted the meteorite and heard the loud explosions as it came crashing down.

NASA scientists estimated the meteorite was probably about a foot across, weighed around 90 pounds and traveled at approximately 55,000 mph.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

It was over in a flash — literally – although it left a trail that lingered for minutes, witnesses reported.

A trio of meteorite hunters announced Sunday they had found three fragments of the space rocks in the Cranfield area.

One of the hunters Roberto Vargas shared images of his finds in a meteorite group on Facebook

More News

Crime scene

Police: Man killed, shot multiple times inside Mississippi house with children nearby

Man who was reportedly crossing busy Mississippi highway with wife dies after being struck by vehicle

Police looking for suspect on motorcyle — possibly with assault rifle — after 6-year-old girl shot inside her Mississippi house

Alabama woman charged after dogs kill public health worker

Print Article