Human remains found in burned truck in remote area of state. Mississippi investigators searching for clues.

Mississippi officials are searching for answers after human remains were found in a burned truck in a remote area of the state.

The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the discovery in an area called Sharp’s Bottom, located in an isolated corner of Tishomingo County in north Mississippi.

Tishomingo County Coroner Mack Wilemon told WTVA in Tupelo that his office was called to investigate the discovery at approximately 10:30 pm Thursday.

Wilemon said the remain were discovered in a truck with a Tippah County license plate.

DNA tests will be used to determine the identity of the person that was in the truck, Wilemon said.