Man fleeing from Mississippi trooper severely injured when car ends up wedged under 18-wheeler

A man who was reportedly fleeing a Mississippi state trooper on the insterstate was severely injured when his vehicle crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler, leaving his car wedged underneath the tractor-trailer.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred before noon Friday on Interstate 55 near Gluckstadt.

Police say a state trooper attempted to stop a silver BMW on the northbound side of I-55 near the 148-mile marker in Holmes County.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Carl Hall, 34, of Memphis. Officials say Hall had multiple warrants for his arrest.

The trooper pursued Hall north to Vaiden and then south to Madison County where the chase ended when Hall crashed his BMW into the tractor-trailer.

Hall was airlifted to a local hospital with severe injuries. Officials say an infant passenger in the BMW was uninjured.

No injuries to the driver of the tractor-trailer were reported.