Two arrested in Mississippi casino parking lot after catalytic converters, tools found in tow truck

The luck ran out for two men arrested in a Mississippi casino parking lot when officers found catalytic converters and tools inside their tow truck.

A Vicksburg police officer was flagged down at 1:02 a.m. Thursday in reference to a stolen catalytic converter at Ameristar Casino.

Surveillance footage showed the suspects’ vehicle to be a black tow truck. The officer made contact with the two suspects at Riverwalk Casino at approximately 1:28 a.m.

Several catalytic converters and saws were found inside the vehicle. The two suspects were detained and taken into custody.

The passenger in the vehicle, Jerry Coleman, 58 of Jackson, was apprehended in the parking lot of Riverwalk Casino. The driver of the vehicle, Cullen Spann, 44 of Jackson, was apprehended at Bally’s Casino after walking there from Riverwalk.