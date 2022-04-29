Mississippi teen killed in early morning two-car collision

On Wednesday, Apr. 27, at approximately 2:06 a.m, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on U.S 278 in Lafayette County.

A 2021 International driven by 51-year-old Derrick Williams, of Bogue Chitto, Mississippi, traveled east on U.S 278 when it collided with 2014 Ford Focus driven by 17-year-old Lakeria Harris, of Oxford traveling east on US 278.

Lakeria Harris received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Derrick Williams was not injured and was released at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.