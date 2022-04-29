Investigation launched after Mississippi boater finds body floating on driftwood in river

Published 10:13 am Friday, April 29, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A boater on the Leaf River in Perry County called police after they discovered a body of a man on a piece of driftwood floating in the river Thursday.

Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body floating in the river near the Mahned Bridge.

Perry County deputies and the Hattiesburg Crime Scene Unit responded. The body was brought out of the water near the New Augusta boat ramp.

The identity of the man has not been released and the discovery remains under investigation.

 

 

