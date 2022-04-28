Mississippi man pleads guilty after being accused of flying contraband to prison

A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to flying a drone carrying marijuana and other contraband onto the grounds of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

John Travis Ross, 34, of Vicksburg pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute less than 50 kilograms of marijuana.

On Aug. 6, 2020, Ross reportedly flew a drone that was carrying 60 grams of marijuana, lighters, a cell phone, and various cell phone cables over the border fence of the correctional facility. Ross’s actions were captured on surveillance video.

Ross reportedly has previous felony convictions for burglary of a building and sale of methamphetamine.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 4, 2022 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.