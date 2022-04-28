Mississippi deputies searching for ‘Armed and dangerous’ accused murderer

Published 1:52 pm Thursday, April 28, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi law enforcement officers are asking for the public’s help in the search for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of murder.

Officials with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Tauras Shaw, 36, of Calhoun City.

Shaw is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the Wednesday night shooting death of Anthony Armstrong in Derma.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officials say Shaw is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information please contact CCSO at 662-412-5000.

More News

Mississippi man held on $1M bond after police say he gunned down woman

Residents told they can return to homes after Mississippi town evacuated after major pipeline struck

Mississippi teen killed in early morning two-car collision

‘American Idol’ winner cancels weekend Mississippi concert after Louisiana State University Police launch investigation

Print Article