Mississippi deputies searching for ‘Armed and dangerous’ accused murderer

Mississippi law enforcement officers are asking for the public’s help in the search for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of murder.

Officials with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Tauras Shaw, 36, of Calhoun City.

Shaw is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the Wednesday night shooting death of Anthony Armstrong in Derma.

Officials say Shaw is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information please contact CCSO at 662-412-5000.