Four-year-old Mississippi boy killed in two-vehicle crash Wednesday

A four-year-old boy was killed in a two-car wreck Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Covington County Coroner’s office reported that the boy was killed shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Collins on Magee Road.

The boy, identified as Jaxon Goudy, of Covington County, was reportedly riding in the front seat of a 2016 Kia Optima, unrestrained on the passenger side. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Optima was traveling south on Magee Road when a 2015 Nissan Altima heading north crossed into its lane and struck the vehicle.

The driver of the Kia and two people in the Nissan were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.