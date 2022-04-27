Mississippi governor, other state officials will get hefty pay raises next term

Published 9:10 pm Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By The Associated Press

The Mississippi governor and many other elected officials will receive substantial pay raises during the next four-year term.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves decided this week to allow House Bill 1426 to become law without his signature. He is expected to seek a second term next year.

Here are the current salaries, followed by the salaries beginning in January 2024:

Governor: $122,160 to $160,000.

Attorney general: $108,960 to $150,000.

Auditor and insurance commissioner: $90,000 to $150,000.

Secretary of state, treasurer and agriculture commissioner: $90,000 to $120,000.

Transportation commissioners and public service commissioners: $78,000 to $95,000.

Lieutenant governor and House speaker: $60,000 to $85,000. Other legislators are not receiving pay raises under this plan.

