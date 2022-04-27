Mississippi corrections officer arrested after trying to smuggle contraband

A corrections officer with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested.

MCSO officials posted on social media that Jason Anthony Hood, a corrections officer at MCSO, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and one count of introducing contraband into a correctional facility.

The posting did not detail what type of contraband Hood is accused of trying to smuggle into the correctional facility.

Hood’s bond was set at $15,000 by Judge Sarah Stevens.

