Mississippi corrections officer arrested after trying to smuggle contraband
Published 6:49 am Wednesday, April 27, 2022
A corrections officer with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested.
MCSO officials posted on social media that Jason Anthony Hood, a corrections officer at MCSO, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and one count of introducing contraband into a correctional facility.
The posting did not detail what type of contraband Hood is accused of trying to smuggle into the correctional facility.
Hood’s bond was set at $15,000 by Judge Sarah Stevens.
….