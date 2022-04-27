Lifeless body of Mississippi teen found shot at abandoned house, police report

Jackson police are investigating after a teen was found dead inside the carport of an abandoned house.

Police found the body of Kevin Edwards, 18, on Tuesday at an abandoned house on Glen Erin Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Edwards had been shot once.

According to reports, Edwards was last seen leaving his home on Saturday.

So far, Jackson police have investigated 40 homicides in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.