Mississippi sheriff releases photos of men arrested in prostitution sting
Published 6:31 am Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Several men were arrested during a prostitution sting in Pike County on April 21 and April 22.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the men on Monday.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arrests include:
- Charles Chomiskly Lewis, Magnolia, MS, charged with Prostitution/Procuring 1st Offense
- Joe Brian Boyles, Brandon, MS, charged with Prostitution/Procuring 1st Offense
- Adrian Cardell Tate, McComb, MS, charged with Prostitution/Procuring 1st Offense
- Jacob Dylan Wooten, Brookhaven, MS, charged with Prostitution/Procuring 1st Offense and Felony Possession of Controlled Substance
- Scottie Ray Hill, McComb, MS, charged with Prostitution/Procuring 1st Offense
- Mayurkurmar Shivabhai Patel, Brandon, MS, charged with Prostitution/Procuring 1st Offense
- Leander Bates Browning, Jackson, LA, charged with Prostitution/Procuring 1st Offense
- Laderick Keon Turner, McComb, MS, charged with Prostitution/Procuring 1st Offense
- Darren K. Davis, Ruth, MS, charged with Prostitution/Procuring 1st Offense
- Preston Keith Richard, Sr., Franklin, LA, charged with Prostitution/Procuring 1st Offense