Mississippi driver dies after being ejected from vehicle crash on interstate
Published 6:35 am Tuesday, April 26, 2022
A Mississippi man died from injuries he received when his vehicle overturned on the interstate and he was ejected.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened on I-55 South in Rankin County on Monday.
MHP reports that Detrick Robinson, 46, of Jackson, was driving a 2003 Toyota Sequoia when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
Robinson was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash is under investigation.