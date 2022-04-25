U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for two teens, child who reportedly fell into Mississippi River Saturday

U.S. Coast Guard crews have suspended the search for two teenagers and an 8-year-old child who apparently fell into the Mississippi River Saturday evening.

Officials say crews searched a 93 miles stretch along the Mississippi River near New Orleans for a total of 55 hours, before deciding to suspend the search Sunday.

“The decision to suspend any search and rescue case is never easy but considering the extensive search efforts of our Coast Guard men and women, in conjunction with other response agencies, I’ve made the difficult decision to suspend our active search for the three children,” said Capt. Kelly Denning, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans commander. “Our prayers are with the families during this difficult time.”

According to local news reports, Brandy Wilson, 14, and her 15-year-old boyfriend took Wilson’s 8-year-old sister Ally Wilson and her 5-year-old brother to a New Orleans park along the river..

Family members say that after Brandy Wilson fell into the water, the 8-year-old and the 15-year-old boy reportedly went into the river to try to rescue Brandy. All three children were soon pulled down by the current and have been missing since.

U.S. Coast Gurd dive teams and personnel from the New Orleans Police and the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s office assisted in the search for the three children, which was at times hampered by inclement weather.