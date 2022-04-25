Man suspected of kidnapping killed in gunfight on interstate with Mississippi deputies

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting involving the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident happened in the area of Interstate 20 West near Highway 80 Monday morning, according to an MBI press release.

Jackson news sources report that a firefight erupted between a driver and Rankin County deputies after the driver was pulled over for speeding.

Deputies believe the driver was wanted for kidnapping out of Florida. Deputies reportedly found two children inside the car.

The driver was considered armed and dangerous, officials said. During the gunfight, the driver reportedly turned the gun on himself and killed himself.

The driver’s name has not been released at this time.

Officials with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office say no deputies were harmed in the shooting.