Published 3:00 pm Monday, April 25, 2022

By Katrina Sirotta

Lisa Blumenfeld// Getty Images

Highest point-scorers in every NBA team’s history

On March 31, 2022, Giannis Antetokounmpo drilled a 25-foot step-back jumper to tie a hotly contested game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Milwaukee Bucks bench jumped to their feet, and despite playing on the road at the Barclays Center, the crowd went wild. In that moment, the “Greek Freak” had not only evened the score with that shot, but he also became the Bucks’ all-time leading scorer—claiming the throne that was previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Now, Antetokounmpo hopes to end the historic season with another NBA Championship under his belt. But he’s not the only franchise-leader in scoring seeking a title this spring.

Last season, the Bucks won the franchise’s first championship in 50 years. For this year’s playoffs, they secured the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. In the Western Conference, top-seeded Phoenix Suns hope to return to the Finals and get the city its first NBA Championship. If that doesn’t whet your appetite for the playoffs, OLBG compiled a list of the highest point-scorers in every NBA team’s history using data from Basketball Reference. Each team’s players were ranked by the number of points they scored for the team over their career, and the top player for every team is included in the list.

LeBron James, who’s included on the list, has scored more postseason points than any other player in NBA history, but this year he’ll be watching from home for only the fourth time in his 19-year career. That’s because the 2020 champion Los Angeles Lakers shockingly missed the playoffs after coming into this season as strong championship contenders. Also absent from the postseason will be James’ teammate Russell Westbrook, who makes an appearance on the list. Read through to see every player who holds the top spot for each of their respective teams.

Atlanta Hawks' Dominique Wilkins jumps for a layup

Focus On Sport // Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks: Dominique Wilkins

– Total points scored: 23,292
– Years played for team: 1982-1994

John Havlicek looks to shoot during a game

Focus On Sport // Getty Images

Boston Celtics: John Havlicek

– Total points scored: 26,395
– Years played for team: 1962-1978

Brook Lopez of the Brooklyn Nets dunking

Jim McIsaac // Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets: Brook Lopez

– Total points scored: 10,444
– Years played for team: 2008-2017 (including four seasons with franchise in New Jersey)

Front view of Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets dribbling the ball

Andy Lyons // Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets: Kemba Walker

– Total points scored: 12,009
– Years played for team: 2011-2019

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls jumps to shoot a basket

Focus On Sport // Getty Images

Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan

– Total points scored: 29,277
– Years played for team: 1984-1993, 1995-1998

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers in air before a dunk

Kevin C. Cox // Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James

– Total points scored: 23,119
– Years played for team: 2003-2010, 2014-2018

Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks with hands in the air during a game

Ronald Martinez // Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki

– Total points scored: 31,560
– Years played for team: 1998-2019

Close up of Alex English of the Denver Nuggets sitting on the bench

Focus On Sport // Getty Images

Denver Nuggets: Alex English

– Total points scored: 21,645
– Years played for team: 1980-1990

Isiah Thomas with the Detroit Pistons dribbles a basketball

Allsport // Getty Images

Detroit Pistons: Isiah Thomas

– Total points scored: 18,822
– Years played for team: 1981-1994

Wide view of Stephen Curry right after he shot, scoreboard in background

Lachlan Cunningham // Getty Images

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry

– Total points scored: 20,064
– Years played for team: 2009-present

Back view of Hakeem Olajuwon in #34 Houston Rockets jersey

Mitchell Layton // Getty Images

Houston Rockets: Hakeem Olajuwon

– Total points scored: 26,511
– Years played for team: 1984-2001

Reggie Miller of the Indiana Pacers holding a ball high during a game

The Sporting News // Getty Images

Indiana Pacers: Reggie Miller

– Total points scored: 25,279
– Years played for team: 1987-2005

George Gervin receives congratulations from Randy Smith and Jo Jo White

STAN HONDA // Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers: Randy Smith

– Total points scored: 12,735
– Years played for team: 1971-1979 (including seven seasons with franchise in Buffalo, and one in San Diego)

Back view of Kobe Bryant dunking the ball with his left hand

Harry How // Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers: Kobe Bryant

– Total points scored: 33,643
– Years played for team: 1996-2016

Mike Conley reacts after making a shot in a game

Kevin C. Cox// Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies: Mike Conley

– Total points scored: 11,733
– Years played for team: 2007-2019

Low angle view of Dwyane Wade with arms in the air before a game

Mike Ehrmann // Getty Images

Miami Heat: Dwyane Wade

– Total points scored: 21,556
– Years played for team: 2003-2016, 2018-2019

Side view of Giannis Antetokounmpo dunking a ball during a game

Stacy Revere // Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo

– Total points scored: 14,291
– Years played for team: 2013-present

Back view of Kevin Garnett right before he shoots during a game

Kevin C. Cox // Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves: Kevin Garnett

– Total points scored: 19,201
– Years played for team: 1995-2007, 2015

Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball

Sean Gardner // Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans: Anthony Davis

– Total points scored: 11,059
– Years played for team: 2012-2019

Close up of Patrick Ewing of the New York Knicks at the free-throw line

Focus On Sport // Getty Images

New York Knicks: Patrick Ewing

– Total points scored: 23,665
– Years played for team: 1985-2000

Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrating during a game

Brett Deering // Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder: Russell Westbrook

– Total points scored: 18,859
– Years played for team: 2008-2019

Low wide angle of Dwight Howard of the Orlando Magic dunking a ball

Ronald Martinez // Getty Images

Orlando Magic: Dwight Howard

– Total points scored: 11,435
– Years played for team: 2004-2012

Black-and-white professional player portrait of Hal Greer

Sport Magazine Archive // Wikimedia Commons

Philadelphia 76ers: Hal Greer

– Total points scored: 21,586
– Years played for team: 1958-1973 (including five seasons with franchise in Syracuse)

Head coach John MacLeod of the Phoenix Suns talks with Walter Davis during a game

Focus On Sport // Getty Images

Phoenix Suns: Walter Davis

– Total points scored: 15,666
– Years played for team: 1977-1988

Clyde Drexler jumps through the air for a slam dunk

Focus On Sport // Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers: Clyde Drexler

– Total points scored: 18,040
– Years played for team: 1983-1995

Black-and-white, wide shot of Oscar Robertson shooting a ball during a game against the Celtics

Bettmann // Getty Images

Sacramento Kings: Oscar Robertson

– Total points scored: 22,009
– Years played for team: 1960-1970 (all seasons with franchise in Cincinnati)

Tim Duncan with a hand up looking to the side during a game

Andy Lyons // Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs: Tim Duncan

– Total points scored: 26,496
– Years played for team: 1997-2016

Wide shot of DeMar DeRozan dunking a ball during a game against the Cavaliers

Vaughn Ridley // Getty Images

Toronto Raptors: DeMar DeRozan

– Total points scored: 13,296
– Years played for team: 2009-2018

Karl Malone is guarded by Houston Rockets Charles Barkley during a game

ROBERT SULLIVAN // Getty Images

Utah Jazz: Karl Malone

– Total points scored: 36,374
– Years played for team: 1985-2003

Black-and-white photos of Washington Bullets' Elvin Hayes running with a basketball

The Washington Post // Getty Images

Washington Wizards: Elvin Hayes

– Total points scored: 15,551
– Years played for team: 1972-1981 (including one season with franchise in Baltimore)

This story originally appeared on OLBG
and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

