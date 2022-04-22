Four drug suspects escape county jail; investigation underway on how they just walked away

Published 6:01 pm Friday, April 22, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Four county inmates detained on drug charges somehow managed to walk away from a Mississippi county jail Friday, the local sheriff’s office reported.

The four escapees are Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonazalez, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Exactly how the men managed to walk away from the DeSoto County Detention Facility is under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Anyone who sees the escapees or knows any information about their location is asked to call the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office at 662-469-8027 or email tips to fugitive@desotocountyms.gov.

More News

Mississippi school district places restrictions on more than 20 books after parents raise concerns

Mississippi governor signs bill banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for state agencies

Analysis: Amid increasing abuse, officials flee youth sports

Mississippi man turns children’s caskets into emotional art

Print Article