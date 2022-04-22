Four drug suspects escape county jail; investigation underway on how they just walked away

Four county inmates detained on drug charges somehow managed to walk away from a Mississippi county jail Friday, the local sheriff’s office reported.

The four escapees are Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonazalez, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Exactly how the men managed to walk away from the DeSoto County Detention Facility is under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who sees the escapees or knows any information about their location is asked to call the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office at 662-469-8027 or email tips to fugitive@desotocountyms.gov.