Escaped Louisiana inmate leads Mississippi troopers on 15-mile chase before crashing

An escaped inmate from Louisiana led Mississippi law enforcement officers on a 15-mile chase Thursday before crashing off the vehicle he was driving on the interstate.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that troopers were notified shortly before noon Thursday by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office that an inmate reportedly escaped from a New Orleans halfway house and was possibly traveling on Interstate 59.

A Mississippi state trooper noticed a 2016 black Nissan Sentra traveling north on Interstate 59 near the 80 mile-marker and attempted to make a traffic stop.

MHP said the vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit followed until the car lost control and crashed near the 95 mile-marker.

The driver and a passenger received injuries from the crash and were transported to an area hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.