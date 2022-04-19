Two dead at Mississippi apartment complex in what is being described as murder-suicide

Published 5:41 am Tuesday, April 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Two people died Monday in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

Police found Markell Felder, 37, and Patrice Harley, 31, dead at the Crossings Apartments on Ridgewood Road in Jackson.

Officials say that Felder pulled a gun on Harley, who was reportedly his girlfriend and shot and killed her before turning the gun on himself.

No motive has been released by investigators who have described the incident as domestic-related.

 

 

