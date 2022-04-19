Military-grade body armor discovered with assault rifles, drugs in weekend raid, Mississippi police say

Police found drugs, weapons and military-grade body armor in a weekend drug operation that included four arrests.

According to officials with the Jackson Police Department, among the items seized in the operations were bullet-proof vests, which police say are normally used in the military or by law-enforcement officers in specific operations.

Several assault rifles, more than one pound of marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl were also seized in the Friday evening raid by the department’s Criminal Apprehension Team.

Four people were arrested, police said.

Since January, the CAT operation has made 88 arrests and seized 50 handguns, 14 assault rifles and one shotgun. The team has also recovered stolen vehicles, including some from other states, according to Jackson news reports.