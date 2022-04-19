Fast moving thief steals Yogi Bear statue in minutes from Mississippi campground, police say

Published 10:14 pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police say they hope someone out there is smarter than the average bear – thief.

Police in the small Mississippi town of Pelahatchie say someone stole a Yogi Bear status at a Jellystone Park Camp-Resort last week and they need the public’s help to identify the bear-napper.

The heist occurred on Friday, police reported.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Yogi Bear statue located at the park entrance was stolen from the property.

Officers have obtained video footage of a pickup truck, unknown make and model at this time, entering the park at approximately 11:42 pm. The truck made a u-turn at the entrance and stopped near the statue. The suspect(s) was able to detach the statue from its base and remove it from the property within approximately three minutes.

Police say anyone with information leading to an arrest or recovery of the stolen item could be eligible for a reward.

People with information are asked to report their information to the Pelahatchie Police department at 601-854-5223 or call Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477)

More News

Five suspects arrested, one still at large after more than 20 rounds fired at houses, cars in Mississippi neighborhood

‘If they want to run the police department, let them run it’: Mississippi police chief angered by decision to delay vote on pay increases, promotions

Court halts firing squad execution of South Carolina inmate. Mississippi also offers constitutionally questioned execution method.

Feds issue scathing report on Mississippi prison where violence rules and guards fear inmates

Print Article