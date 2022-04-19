Fast moving thief steals Yogi Bear statue in minutes from Mississippi campground, police say

Mississippi police say they hope someone out there is smarter than the average bear – thief.

Police in the small Mississippi town of Pelahatchie say someone stole a Yogi Bear status at a Jellystone Park Camp-Resort last week and they need the public’s help to identify the bear-napper.

The heist occurred on Friday, police reported.

The Yogi Bear statue located at the park entrance was stolen from the property.

Officers have obtained video footage of a pickup truck, unknown make and model at this time, entering the park at approximately 11:42 pm. The truck made a u-turn at the entrance and stopped near the statue. The suspect(s) was able to detach the statue from its base and remove it from the property within approximately three minutes.

Police say anyone with information leading to an arrest or recovery of the stolen item could be eligible for a reward.

People with information are asked to report their information to the Pelahatchie Police department at 601-854-5223 or call Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477)