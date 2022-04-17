Manhunt under way for man who injured officer, others while fleeing arrest

A manhunt is underway for a 21-year-old man who injured an officer while fleeing from police.

Fayette police say they tried to arrest Riche Elian Jackson on a felony warrant on Friday, April 15.

An officer and other people were injured when Jackson fled from officers, officials from the Fayette Police Department report.

Jackson was last seen driving a black 2017 BMW, with a 997 disabled veterans tag.

Anyone with information about Jackson can call the Fayette Police Department at (601)-786-3333 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-786-3403.

 

 

