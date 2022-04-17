Easter morning, car-to-car shooting injures Mississippi man

Published 8:28 pm Sunday, April 17, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

A Mississippi man was shot Easter Sunday in a car-to-car shooting.

The drive-by shooting occurred early Sunday on Clay Street in Vicksburg, Mississippi, near the Kentucky Fried Chicken when a dark-colored car pulled in front of gray GMC Yukon occupied by two men and a woman and people in the car fired two shots at the SUV.

According to the people in the Yukon, a person in the car’s front passenger seat fired a handgun at the Yukon and a passenger in the car’s back seat fired a long gun at the SUV.

One of the men in the Yukon was wounded in the shoulder and had a cut under his left eye. The wounds were not considered life-threatening.

