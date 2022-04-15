Man indicted for armed robbery of Mississippi record shop, burglary of donut shop

Published 4:55 am Friday, April 15, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

A Leland man has been indicted on multiple counts in the Feb. 19 armed robbery of Michel’s Record Shop on Washington Street.

The indictments handed down by the grand jury during its March session charge Jonathan Lamar Rodgers, 41, 305 Breisch St., Leland, with armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault in the robbery. Rodgers is accused of entering the store, assaulting the business’ owner, Timmie Fedell, and an employee who was in the back of the store, then taking an undetermined amount of money.

He is charged in a separate indictment with non-residential burglary in the reported break-in of Divine Donuts, 1405 Clay St., that occurred about six hours after the robbery of Michel’s.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

He was arrested after officers responding to a call about a suspicious person found him in the area of Divine Donuts, noticed the glass door to the business was broken and took him into custody.

More News

Officials report sale of Mississippi River casino

Three juveniles arrested after Mississippi high school football players shot on practice field. High powered air rifles found near scene.

Sheriff: Weapons, ‘large amounts’ of ammunition seized after Mississippi man shoots at wife, flees from officers

Three women arrested after they reportedly attack, shoot victim in stomach

Print Article