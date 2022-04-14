Woman arrested for damaging Mississippi church’s property

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local woman for damaging property at First Baptist Church.

OPD took a report on Sunday of damaged property at the church located in the 800 block of Van Buren Avenue. Church surveillance cameras showed a female lying across two different mechanical gate arms located at the church parking lot the day before.

After an investigation, Melissa Reyes, 25, of Oxford was charged with felony malicious mischief. Reyes was taken before a Justice Court judge for her initial hearing and issued a $2,000 bond.