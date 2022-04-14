Man charged with DUI after one woman killed, another passenger seriously injured, Mississippi police say

A man has been charged with DUI resulting in death after he reportedly crashed his vehicle — killing one passenger and seriously injuring another.

Charles Mason, 32, was charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI causing serious bodily harm and a probation violation in connection with a fatal crash on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

When Natchez Police officers responded to an accident on Feb.8, they found three people lying in the roadway after being thrown from the vehicle.

Lakedra Thomas, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people, including Mason, were taken to Merit Health hospital and then flown by helicopter for additional treatment.

Investigators say they later discovered that Mason, who was the driver, had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.