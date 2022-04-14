Here’s how much legislation in each state restricts or protects trans youth

Published 8:26 pm Thursday, April 14, 2022

By Christie Citranglo

dariatorchukova // Shutterstock

Here’s how much legislation in each state restricts or protects trans youth

Superficially, Americans and their legislators accept and understand LGBTQ+ individuals more now than even a decade ago. The Supreme Court’s 2015 decision to legalize same-gender marriage stands as of the most tangible and significant wins for LGBTQ+ rights—yet the 2015 ruling only directly protected cisgender lesbian, gay, and bisexual individuals.

At least 19 states in 2016 considered bathroom bills, legislation that would force every person to use the gendered restroom matching the gender listed on their birth certificate. North Carolina passed this legislation, igniting conversations across the country and empowering lawmakers to draft similar bills in other states. But sister bills struggled to pass, and even North Carolina has since repealed its bathroom bill.

Several congressional representatives have turned to gender legislation to target a new group: transgender youth.

Stacker took a look at state-by-state data on sexual orientation and gender identity policies that affect transgender youth from the Transgender Law Center. All 50 states and Washington D.C. were then ranked by their total “policy tallies” (the number of laws and policies driving equality for LGBTQ+ people), with #51 being the most restrictive state and #1 being the most protective state of trans youth. Negative tallies mean more discrimination laws exist than protection laws.

TLC’s policy tally accounts only for passed legislation and does not take into account activism efforts, attitudes, and feelings expressed by people in the state, nor implementations of these laws. The core categories TLC considered revolve around relationships and parental recognition, nondiscrimination, religious exemptions, LGBTQ+ youth, health care, criminal justice, and identity documents.

TLC’s findings capture how trans youth remain protected or vulnerable by statutory law, but legislation is elastic and lawmakers introduce new bills constantly. One category of these rankings only capture laws pertaining to sexuality since significant overlap exists within the queer community and within the legislation. Many lesbian, gay, or bisexual individuals also identify as transgender, nonbinary, or gender nonconforming, meaning LGBTQ+ individuals can identify with more than one queer identity.

Since 2020, anti-trans youth legislation claiming to protect children popped up more frequently in state legislatures, entering the more mainstream lexicon in 2021. During the first three months of 2022, lawmakers filed about 240 anti-LGBTQ+ laws—most of which targeted trans people.

Tennessee, the top state for anti-trans youth legislation, in 2017 signed a bill into law preventing trans children from receiving gender-affirming care. It was the fifth anti-trans law to pass in the state. Bills like these claim to protect parents and children, yet lawmakers in Tennessee are also considering a bill that would establish common-law marriages in the state between “one man and one woman” while eliminating age restrictions for marriage.

While anti-trans youth legislation outnumbers legislation to protect trans youth, several states have enacted or are considering laws intended to protect trans children. California has gone so far as to introduce a bill to accept families escaping anti-trans youth legislation. Colorado—formerly known as the “Hate State” for its history of passing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation throughout the ’90s—passed legislation banning conversion therapy, prohibiting bullying based on LGBTQ+ identities, and ending discrimination against LGBTQ+ families adopting children. Hawaii passed legislation in March that would require health insurance companies to pay for gender-affirming care—but not until 2060.

Tennessee Capitol building

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#51. Tennessee

– Overall tally: -6
– Gender identity policy tally: -5.75
– Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.25

Arkansas Capitol building

W. Scott McGill // Shutterstock

#50. Arkansas

– Overall tally: -5.5
– Gender identity policy tally: -5
– Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.5

South Dakota Capitol building

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#49. South Dakota

– Overall tally: -4.5
– Gender identity policy tally: -4
– Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.5

Flags at Alabama Capitol

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#48. Alabama

– Overall tally: -4
– Gender identity policy tally: -3.5
– Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.5

Mississippi Capitol building

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#47. Mississippi

– Overall tally: -3.5
– Gender identity policy tally: -3
– Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.5

Flags at Oklahoma State Capitol building

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#46. Oklahoma

– Overall tally: -3
– Gender identity policy tally: -5
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 2

Senate chamber at Louisiana State Capitol building

Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#45. Louisiana

– Overall tally: -2.5
– Gender identity policy tally: -3.5
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 1

Georgia State Capitol building

f11photo // Shutterstock

#43. Georgia (tie)

– Overall tally: -0.5
– Gender identity policy tally: -3
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.5

South Carolina State house

Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#43. South Carolina (tie)

– Overall tally: -0.5
– Gender identity policy tally: -1.5
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 1

Flags flying in front of the Texas Capitol dome

CrackerClips Stock Media // Shutterstock

#42. Texas

– Overall tally: 0.5
– Gender identity policy tally: -2.25
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.75

House of Representatives chamber in Missouri State Capitol building

Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#41. Missouri

– Overall tally: 0.75
– Gender identity policy tally: -2.75
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.5

Wyoming Capitol building

Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#40. Wyoming

– Overall tally: 1.75
– Gender identity policy tally: -0.75
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.5

Arizona Capitol Building

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#39. Arizona

– Overall tally: 2.25
– Gender identity policy tally: -3.5
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.75

Idaho State Senate chamber at Idaho Capitol building

Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#38. Idaho

– Overall tally: 3.75
– Gender identity policy tally: -0.5
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.25

Montana State Capitol building

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#35. Montana (tie)

– Overall tally: 4
– Gender identity policy tally: -0.5
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.5

Nebraska State Capitol building

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#35. Nebraska (tie)

– Overall tally: 4
– Gender identity policy tally: -1.25
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.25

West Virginia Capitol building

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. West Virginia (tie)

– Overall tally: 4
– Gender identity policy tally: -1.5
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.5

Florida Capitol building

vmfreire // Shutterstock

#33. Florida (tie)

– Overall tally: 5.75
– Gender identity policy tally: 2
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.75

North Carolina State Capitol Building

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#33. North Carolina (tie)

– Overall tally: 5.75
– Gender identity policy tally: 1
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.75

Indiana State Capitol building

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#32. Indiana

– Overall tally: 6.5
– Gender identity policy tally: 1.25
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.25

House of Representatives chamber in Kansas State Capitol building

Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#31. Kansas

– Overall tally: 7.75
– Gender identity policy tally: 3
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.75

Ohio State Capitol building

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#30. Ohio

– Overall tally: 9.75
– Gender identity policy tally: 3.75
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 6

Kentucky Senate chamber at State Capitol building

Susan M Hall // Shutterstock

#29. Kentucky

– Overall tally: 10.25
– Gender identity policy tally: 3
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.25

North Dakota State Capitol building

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#28. North Dakota

– Overall tally: 11.75
– Gender identity policy tally: 4.25
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.5

Utah State Capitol building

InnovativeImages // Shutterstock

#27. Utah

– Overall tally: 14.25
– Gender identity policy tally: 6.25
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 8

Pennsylvania State Capitol building

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#26. Pennsylvania

– Overall tally: 15.5
– Gender identity policy tally: 9.25
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.25

Iowa State Capitol building

Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock

#25. Iowa

– Overall tally: 17
– Gender identity policy tally: 6
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 11

Alaska State Capitol building

Rob Pauley // Shutterstock

#24. Alaska

– Overall tally: 17.75
– Gender identity policy tally: 9
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 8.75

Wisconsin State Capitol building and fountain

Suzanne Tucker // Shutterstock

#23. Wisconsin

– Overall tally: 18
– Gender identity policy tally: 5.25
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 12.75

House of Representatives chamber of the Michigan State Capitol building

Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#22. Michigan

– Overall tally: 19
– Gender identity policy tally: 11.25
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.75

Delaware State Capitol building

Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#21. Delaware

– Overall tally: 25.25
– Gender identity policy tally: 12.75
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 12.5

House of Representatives chamber of the Virginia State Capitol building

Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#20. Virginia

– Overall tally: 26
– Gender identity policy tally: 14.5
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 11.5

New Hampshire State Capitol building

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#19. New Hampshire

– Overall tally: 27.5
– Gender identity policy tally: 14
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.5

New Mexico State Capitol building

Traveller70 // Shutterstock

#18. New Mexico

– Overall tally: 28
– Gender identity policy tally: 14.5
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.5

Maryland State Capitol building

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#17. Maryland

– Overall tally: 29.75
– Gender identity policy tally: 16.5
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.25

Interior of the Hawaii State House of Representatives chamber

Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#16. Hawaii

– Overall tally: 31
– Gender identity policy tally: 16
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 15

Rhode Island State Capitol building

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#15. Rhode Island

– Overall tally: 32.5
– Gender identity policy tally: 16
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.5

Massachusetts State Capitol building

Belikova Oksana // Shutterstock

#13. Massachusetts (tie)

– Overall tally: 33.5
– Gender identity policy tally: 17.25
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.25

Minnesota State Capitol building

Randy Runtsch // Shutterstock

#13. Minnesota (tie)

– Overall tally: 33.5
– Gender identity policy tally: 18.25
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 15.25

Interior of the Senate Chamber of the Illinois State Capitol

Moab Republic // Shutterstock

#12. Illinois

– Overall tally: 35
– Gender identity policy tally: 18
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 17

Pennsylvania Avenue and U.S. Capitol

Orhan Cam // Shutterstock

#10. Washington D.C. (tie)

– Overall tally: 36
– Gender identity policy tally: 19
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 17

Vermont State Capitol building

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Vermont (tie)

– Overall tally: 36
– Gender identity policy tally: 18.5
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.5

Oregon State Capitol building in spring

James Curzio // Shutterstock

#9. Oregon

– Overall tally: 36.5
– Gender identity policy tally: 19.5
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 17

Washington State Capitol in Olympia

Always Wanderlust / Shutterstock

#8. Washington

– Overall tally: 36.75
– Gender identity policy tally: 20
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.75

Maine State Capitol building

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#6. Maine (tie)

– Overall tally: 37
– Gender identity policy tally: 18.5
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.5

House of Representatives chamber of the New Jersey State House

Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#6. New Jersey (tie)

– Overall tally: 37
– Gender identity policy tally: 20
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 17

Connecticut State Capitol building

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#5. Connecticut

– Overall tally: 37.5
– Gender identity policy tally: 20
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.5

Nevada Capital of Carson City

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#4. Nevada

– Overall tally: 38
– Gender identity policy tally: 20.5
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.5

New York State Capitol building in Albany

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#3. New York

– Overall tally: 39
– Gender identity policy tally: 20.5
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.5

California State Capitol building

Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#2. California

– Overall tally: 39.25
– Gender identity policy tally: 20.75
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.5

Colorado State Capitol building in Denver

Creative Family // Shutterstock

#1. Colorado

– Overall tally: 39.5
– Gender identity policy tally: 20.75
– Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.75

