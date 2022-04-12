Mississippi woman found dead in parked car in Louisiana

Published 5:06 am Tuesday, April 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman was found dead inside a vehicle parked outside a Louisiana residence Sunday evening.

Officials with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a shooting in Terrytown. The shooting occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Friedrichs Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a woman — later identified as Morgan Tyrone, 24, of Pascagoula — shot dead inside a vehicle that was parked outside of a residence. Tyrone was pronounced dead that the scene.

Officials have not released any details about possible suspects or motives in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Homicide Section at 504-364-5300.

