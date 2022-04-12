Mississippi governor signs bill expanding inmates’ work release program

Published 4:39 am Tuesday, April 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi will expand a work release program for nonviolent inmates from one county to three counties.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 586 on Friday, and it will become law July 1.

“Dignified work has the potential to offer new beginnings,” Reeves said Monday in a statement announcing his signing.
The Rankin County sheriff was already authorized to let inmates work outside the county jail during the final year of their sentences. The new law says the sheriffs in Harrison County and Lee County also can create a program.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Each sheriff can choose up to 25 inmates to participate, and inmates choose whether to do so.

While working outside jail, each inmate can earn money and must have a bank account. They can use some of the money for “incidental expenses.” Up to 25% of what they earn can help to pay fines, restitution, fees or support of dependents. They may keep using the accounts and any remaining money after they are released.

More News

Mississippi governor defends Confederate Heritage Month proclamation

Priest

Former Mississippi Franciscan friar convicted of sexually abusing child in 1990s

Mississippi is No. 4 on list of states with the most people living near toxic release facilities

Mississippi deputies seize 907 grams of meth after man leads high-speed chase through two counties

Print Article