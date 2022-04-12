Fight results in granddaughter shooting grandparent and then her boyfriend, Mississippi police report

Following a domestic incident on South Street in Vicksburg early Monday afternoon, two people were shot and one suspect is in custody.

A statement from Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the shooting took place following a domestic altercation between a grandparent and granddaughter. A fight ensued, the granddaughter shot her grandparent and then shot her boyfriend, Jones said.

Jones said the victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.

While the identity of the suspect was not yet released, Jones confirmed she was in custody and is charged with aggravated assault.