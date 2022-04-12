Fight results in granddaughter shooting grandparent and then her boyfriend, Mississippi police report

Published 5:35 am Tuesday, April 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Following a domestic incident on South Street in Vicksburg early Monday afternoon, two people were shot and one suspect is in custody.

A statement from Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the shooting took place following a domestic altercation between a grandparent and granddaughter. A fight ensued, the granddaughter shot her grandparent and then shot her boyfriend, Jones said.

Jones said the victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

While the identity of the suspect was not yet released, Jones confirmed she was in custody and is charged with aggravated assault.

More News

Mississippi governor defends Confederate Heritage Month proclamation

Priest

Former Mississippi Franciscan friar convicted of sexually abusing child in 1990s

Mississippi is No. 4 on list of states with the most people living near toxic release facilities

Mississippi deputies seize 907 grams of meth after man leads high-speed chase through two counties

Print Article