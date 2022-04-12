Endangered child alert issued for Mississippi teen missing for two days

Published 12:15 pm Tuesday, April 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

An endangered missing child alert has been issued for 16 -year-old Ilori Funches of Bassfield.

Jefferson Davis County Undersheriff T. C Cooley says Ilori’s grandmother reported her missing to the sheriff’s department.  According to the grandmother, she has been missing since 9 a.m. April 10.

Ilori is a student at Jefferson Davis County High School and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans, and tennis shoes with a black backpack.

If anybody has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ilori Funches, contact the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 601-792-4031 or 601-325-1321.

