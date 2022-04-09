Mississippi sheriff: Man kills estranged wife, son and son’s ex-wife before taking his own life

Officials identified the four people found dead inside a Mississippi house on the Gulf Coast Thursday night in what is believed to be a murder-suicide.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell told local news sources that Thomas Griswold, 64, took his life after he shot his estranged wife Veronica Griswold, 64, their son Bjorn Griswold, 36, and Bjorn’s ex-wife Jillian Pavolini, 39.

The sheriff’s office has released few details as the investigation into the shooting continues.

Deputies responded to the report of a shooting at a home on Oak View Circle in the Latimer Community shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arriving at the scene deputies heard what they believed to be that of Thomas Griswold taking his own life.

Deputies entered the house and found the four deceased bodies.