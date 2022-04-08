Mississippi man sentenced to over 22 years in prison for possession of meth with intent to distribute

A Meridian man was sentenced to 270 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to court documents, on December 20, 2019, FBI agents intercepted communications of Carnell Denman, 43, and a co-defendant discussing the purchase of methamphetamine. As planned, surveillance observed Denman arrive at the buy location and ultimately leave the location after a short visit. Denman subsequently was involved in a traffic stop revealing his possession of 325.20 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, a semi-automatic pistol and four loaded pistol magazines.

Denman pled guilty on December 22, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Hailstorm,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Jackson area. “Hailstorm” is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.