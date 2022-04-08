Four found dead after Mississippi deputies arrive to hear last gunshot in what is believed to be murder-suicide

Published 6:24 am Friday, April 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Four people are dead in what officials believe to be a murder-suicide in Jackson County Thursday night.

Deputies responded to the report of a shooting at a home on Oak View Circle in the Latimer Community shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Local news sources report that upon arriving at the scene deputies heard what they believed to be a gunshot of the suspect taking his own life.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Deputies found four deceased bodies inside the house — two men and two women.

Officials believe that the suspected shooter was the ex-husband of one of the female victims and the relative of the other woman. Officials are still trying to determine the realtionship of the other male found dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

More News

Man guilty of firing assault rifle into ex’s house, later kidnapping her, new boyfriend and 5-year-old daughter at gunpoint

Mississippi man sentenced to over 22 years in prison for possession of meth with intent to distribute

Man reportedly involved in Mississippi Air Force base shooting sentenced to federal prison. Bullets, casings found at scene lead to guilty plea.

Investigators make arrest after they connect suspicious man behind one Mississippi dollar store with armed robbery at another

Print Article