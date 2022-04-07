More than 1,000 oxycodone pills seized in what sheriff calls ‘one of largest seizures of prescription medication’ in recent years

Deputies with the Adams County Special Operations Group have arrested one man and confiscated more than a thousand Oxycodone tablets, other drugs and paraphernalia that indicated the drugs were destined for sale.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said his deputies executed a search warrant at 15 Mt. Carmel Dr., Natchez, on Wednesday morning.

At the time of the search warrant, Terrance Bindon ran to the rear of the residence and threw a box out of a window at the rear of the house. Inside the box, deputies located 1,002 Oxycodone tablets. Oxycodone is an opioid.

Inside the residence, deputies recovered a small amount of marijuana, four Xanax pills, digital scales and packaging materials.

Bindon was placed under arrest and transported to the Adams County Jail, where he is charged with aggravated trafficking of a Schedule II Drug with Oxycodone, sale of Schedule II Drugs within 1,500 feet of a church and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patten said Bindon is still on parole until 2047 for drug-related offenses and Bindon could be facing mandatory 25 years to serve if he is convicted of the aggravated trafficking charge, he said.

“We have had a couple of people overdose in this area on what they believed was pharmaceutical medication, but when you buy anything on the street, there is no telling who made it or what drugs are present,” Patten said. “Throughout the country, we are seeing Fentanyl put in everything from cocaine to prescription medication. That is a scary thought if Adams County had 1,000 pills that contained Fentanyl.”

The sheriff said the Mississippi Crime Lab will analyze the pills and will determine what is present in them.

“I know the Special Operations Group has been looking at this address for a little while and could not be more proud to know that they not only made one of the largest seizures of prescription medication in Adams County in recent years, but more importantly they saved someone’s life who could have overdosed,” Patten said.