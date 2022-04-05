Mississippi man found dead in car with gunshot wound to neck, police report

Mississippi police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Police in Morton said the man was shot and killed at approximately 9 p.m. Friday on Boykins Street.

Investigators believe that Christe’ian Benford, 33, of Morton was killed when someone stuck a gun through the window of the car in which Benford was sitting and shot him in the neck.

Benford died at the scene.

No arrests have been made, anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.