Deputies seize guns, drugs, cash and bomb making literature during arrest of suspected Mississippi drug dealer

When deputies executed a search warrant at a Moselle house Thursday, March 3, they found guns, drugs, cash and bomb-making instructions.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Matthew Logan, 37, of Moselle, and charged him with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and three counts of child abuse.

Officials say other charges may be pending upon further investigation after deputies executed a no-knock warrant at his residence.

Logan was reportedly armed with a handgun when JCSD narcotics agents, deputies and command staff followed him into his property when he drove in through an open entrance gate. He was removed from his vehicle and taken into custody.

Numerous complaints of possible drug trafficking had been reported about his residence which was one mile from an elementary school.

During the arrest JCSD seized:

3.5 ounces of meth

1.8 lbs. of marijuana with packaging materials

19 long guns (rifles and shotguns) with two rifles having illegal homemade suppressors

7 handguns with 1 having the serial number filed off

Bomb-making literature

Apparent stolen/missing notary stamp from the University of Southern Mississippi

$10,434 in cash

Hundred of rounds of pistol, shotgun and rifle ammo

“Great job by our narcotics agents in building the case for a search warrant on Matthew Logan’s alleged drug trafficking operation,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said in a news release. “This was considered a high-risk search warrant of a major drug dealer which was executed flawlessly by our narcotics agents, investigators, patrol deputies, and command staff.”

Matthew Logan is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on a $75,000 bond which was set by Jones County Justice Court.