Police investigate shooting on Mississippi interstate early Sunday morning

Published 6:09 am Monday, April 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are asking for the public’s help in providing information about a Sunday shooting on Insterstate 55 in Flowood.

Officials with the Flowood Police Department received a report about a shooting that happened on I-55, north of the Stack in Jackson, which is in the Flowood city limits.

The police department received a call to that area around 2:30 a.m. Sunday that someone had pulled up beside a car and shot into it, striking the passenger.

The Flowood Police Department is asking for the public’s help, if you know any information about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers.

