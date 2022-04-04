Mississippi man arrested after he shoots step-father, leads officers on police chase through two cities

Published 11:47 am Monday, April 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was arrested Sunday night after he reportedly shot his step-father and then led police officers in two jurisdictions on a chase.

Jabriel Raymond Alexander-Grace, 19, of Pass Christian was arrested and accused of shooting his step-father after a fight broke out between the his mother and step-father.

The shooting occurred on Olivari Street in Waveland shortly before 7:30 p.m., when officer were called to investigate a shooting.

With the help of witnesses, officers were able to locate the suspect in his vehicle. The suspect refused to stop his vehicle for the officer and led police on a chase through Waveland and into Bay St. Louis. The chase ended when the suspect’s car wrecked into a fence on St. Francis Street in Bay St. Louis. The suspect then reportedly fled on foot into a nearby house, where police were able to take him into custody before he escaped out the back door.

Police say the driver ran from the crash site and into a nearby home. Officers caught up with him as he tried to leave through the back door.

Alexander-Grace is charged with aggravated assault — domestic violence and failure to yield when an officer signals, which is a felony.

The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital and then airlifted to another facility. His condition is unknown.

