Three charged with capital murder, accused of shooting, raping Mississippi teen before dumping her body

Published 6:58 am Saturday, April 2, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Three people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the brutal killing of an 18-year-old Mississippi woman.

Kaymia Blackmon, 19, Dewitt Anderson and Cedric Banks, 36, have been charged in the February killing of Amya Carey, 18, on Forest Avenue Ext. in Jackson.

According to Jackson news reports, all three suspects are accused of raping Carey before killing her.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Police say that Carey was shot once and severely wounded when she refused to have sex with the suspects.  The three suspects then are accused of placing Carey in a car, sexually assaulting her in the vehicle, shooting her two more times and then driving to Forest Avenue Extension., where they dumped her body

Carey’s body was found the next day. Officials were not able to identify the victim until a month later.

 

More News

Mississippi man gets life in prison for killing his 2-month-old son

When it comes to small towns, this Mississippi town is in the Top Ten, according to Southern Living readers

IT’S A (JET) BLAST: Classic jet aircraft will be flying the Mississippi River skies this weekend

Mississippi man dies after falling off church roof

Print Article