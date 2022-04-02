Mississippi man dies after falling off church roof

Published 6:15 am Saturday, April 2, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Adams County Coroner James Lee said a 68-year-old man fell from a church roof in Natchez to his death on Friday.

George Bates was pronounced dead by Lee at 7:07 p.m. after he apparently fell from the roof of a church on Old Washington Road, Lee said in a press release issued Friday evening.

Lee said Bates was doing some kind of work on the roof when he fell and landed on a concrete ramp below him.

“This was a terrible accident and his family is totally devastated. God knows my prayers will be often for them and they have my deepest condolences,” Lee said.

