Police looking for Mississippi woman reported missing in March. Friends say they haven’t seen or heard from her in months.

Police are looking for a Mississippi woman who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago, but not seen or heard from for several months.

Sarah Lindsey Rozniewski, 31, who also goes by the name Sarah Cooper, was reported missing in Biloxi by a friend on March 21. Family and friends say they have not seen or heard from Rozniewski in months.

Rozniewski is described as a white female, approximately 5’ 01” tall, 150 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She has a tattoo on her left inner forearm of the state of California, the words “Live Every Breath” with flowers on her upper chest, and the words “Love Life” on her left upper arm.

Anyone with information about Rozniewski, or knows where she may be, should contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.