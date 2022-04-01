Mississippi deputies awaken, arrest DUI suspect asleep in SUV in middle of road with engine running

Published 10:19 am Friday, April 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputies arrested a man after he was found sleeping in a car with the engine running in the middle of the road.

Deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s office awakened Anselmo Mendez Rodriguez, 41, of Laurel and charged hie with felony DUI, obstructing a public roadway, driving with no insurance, no seatbelt and no license.

Deputies found Rodriguez sleeping in a Tahoe in the middle of Powers Drive in the Powers Community Monday afternoon after they responded to reports of an impaired driver in the area running vehicles off the road.

Witnesses said that the driver, later identified as Rodriguez, traveled from Laurel on Highway 84 East to Highway 184 forcing several vehicles to leave the roadway to avoid being hit head-on.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. A felony DUI means that Rodriguez has had at least two DUI convictions in the last five years.

 

