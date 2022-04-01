Deputies looking for man connected to armed robbery of Mississippi convenience store

Published 5:56 am Friday, April 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi sheriff is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wan in connection with an armed robbery of a Mississippi convenience store.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Charlie Hemphill, 32, who they believe is connected to the March 22 robbery of the Crossroads Store in Louisville.

Deputies have already arrested one person — Austin Goodin — they say is connected with the case.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh told local news sources that the armed robber made off with about a thousand dollars in cash and a couple of cartons of cigarettes.

No one was injured in the robbery.

If you know where Hemphill is call Winston County Crime Stoppers AT (662)773-9999.

More News

Couple wins $500,000 in Mississippi Lottery (not an April Fools’ joke, we swear)

Police looking for Mississippi woman reported missing in March. Friends say they haven’t seen or heard from her in months.

Mississippi’s largest hospital goes out-of-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield

Mississippi police seize $65,000 in marijuana, ecstasy, cocaine and codeine in drug bust

Print Article