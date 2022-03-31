Suspected tornado rips through campus of private school. Officials say school closed until further notice.

Published 6:28 am Thursday, March 31, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Tallulah Academy received massive damage from an apparent tornado Wednesday.

The school located in Tensas Parish, across the Mississippi River from Vicksburg, was not in session, and no injuries were reported when the storm struck early Wednesday afternoon.

The school is a member of the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools.

Athletic Director Bart Wood said the roof of the school building was completely torn off. Images showed that the school’s gym, located in a corner of the 50-year-old school building, exposed to the elements.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, school officials said the school will be closed until further notice. It did not indicate what the plans were for classes and activities moving forward.

“We appreciate all the love and support our community has shown after this damaging storm. We ask that you continue to keep us in your prayers,” the post read. “We are thankful no one was at the school during the time of the storm.”

Donations to help with repair efforts are being accepted at the Tallulah, Louisiana, location of Tensas State Bank.

 

